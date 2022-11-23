Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 34,185 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,185 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $154,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.