Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,506,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,219,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Ryan Specialty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 414,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,595,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.26 per share, with a total value of $11,020,333.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 673,612 shares of company stock valued at $24,781,711. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.