Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 180,920 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $129,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

