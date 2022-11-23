Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,319,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,872 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.36% of AutoNation worth $147,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $1,627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE AN opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.70.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

