Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.04. 10,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 441,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arvinas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 1,131.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

