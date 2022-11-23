ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

