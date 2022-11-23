Assura’s (AGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 76.40 ($0.90).

Assura Stock Down 2.3 %

AGR traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 56.20 ($0.66). The company had a trading volume of 2,035,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 47.43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.86). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.67.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

