Astar (ASTR) Trading Up 16.6% This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $65.04 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

