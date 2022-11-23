Astar Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.27 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

