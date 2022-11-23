Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $404.68. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $995,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,881,365.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,881,365.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,261 shares of company stock valued at $31,185,612. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

