Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

FEZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 58,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,813. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

