Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 7914409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.