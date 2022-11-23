Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Joho Capital LLC

Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up about 0.8% of Joho Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joho Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,629. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $310.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

