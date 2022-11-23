Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $244.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $310.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

