AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $32,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

