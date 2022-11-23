Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 91,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 204,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
Avanti Helium Stock Up 11.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$40.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avanti Helium
In related news, Director Rob Gamley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$622,790.
Avanti Helium Company Profile
Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.
Further Reading
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.