Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.53. 91,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 204,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Avanti Helium from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium Stock Up 11.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$40.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium ( CVE:AVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rob Gamley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$622,790.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.