Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $896.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $248,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,749,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

