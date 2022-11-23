Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $39.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RNA opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
