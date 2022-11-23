Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $39.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

RNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.