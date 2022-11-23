AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Up 6.3%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.63 and last traded at 8.63. Approximately 35,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,655,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.10.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 78.55 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. Analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

