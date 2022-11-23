Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.