Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,178 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXAS opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

