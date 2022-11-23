Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

