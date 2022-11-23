Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,282 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

