Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $609,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 368.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.