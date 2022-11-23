Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Roku by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $266.05.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.