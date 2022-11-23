Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock worth $207,282,832 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

BX stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

