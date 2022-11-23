Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 230 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM stock opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

