Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

