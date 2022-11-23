Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 338 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWMC opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $98.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53.

