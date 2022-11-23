Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st.

