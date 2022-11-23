Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,085 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

