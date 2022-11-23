Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,085 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $174.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.