Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,481 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $237.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

