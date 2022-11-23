Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,448 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

