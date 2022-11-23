Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Realty Income by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of O opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

