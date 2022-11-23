Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $54,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.20. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

