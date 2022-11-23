Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

