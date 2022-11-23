Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31.
CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
