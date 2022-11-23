Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $820,000 Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

NuVasive stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

