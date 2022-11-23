Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $935,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

