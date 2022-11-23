Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,269,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

