B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 51,263 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,263 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $37,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. 112,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,716. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

