B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.31% of Xylem worth $43,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. 8,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $127.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.