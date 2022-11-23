B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $16.07 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $236.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day moving average of $243.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

