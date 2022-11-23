B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.8 %

About IQVIA

Shares of IQV traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.69. 3,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,989. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

