B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. The stock had a trading volume of 151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,199. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.43.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

