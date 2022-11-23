B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 718 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC raised its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $331.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

