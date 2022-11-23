B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.06% of Visa worth $221,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.14. The company had a trading volume of 90,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,935. The company has a market capitalization of $399.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

