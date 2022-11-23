B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 322 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 45.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 14,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 74.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,411,000 after buying an additional 145,758 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuit by 123.2% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.02. The company had a trading volume of 36,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,847. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $400.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.89. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.