B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 566 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,798 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Walt Disney Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. 500,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,955,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.