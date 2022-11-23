B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 94,168 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 94,168 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of NIKE worth $126,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush reduced their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

